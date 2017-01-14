Popular Topics
CT metro cop recovering well after alleged gang shooting

Alfred Zeegers will be discharged from hospital after he was shot in the hand and stomach allegedly Hanover Park earlier this week.

Gang violence is a major concern in the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park. Picture:EWN
Gang violence is a major concern in the Cape Town suburb of Hanover Park. Picture:EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says a metro police officer is recovering well and in good spirits after he was shot twice in gang stricken Hanover Park this week.

The City’s safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith, along with the metro police chief, on Saturday visited Alfred Zeegers at a hospital in Gatesville.

Zeegers underwent surgery last night and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Saturday.

The metro cop was shot in the hand and stomach allegedly by gangsters in Hanover Park earlier this week.

Smith says, “They responded to the shooting incident in Hanover Park and confronted six gang members. One of the gang members ran towards the car when they arrived and opened fire hitting Zeegers twice.”

He says a suspect has since handed himself over to the police following the incident.

Smith says metro police remains visible in the affected area and have made up to 50 gang related arrests in recent days, as part of efforts to stabilise the area.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

