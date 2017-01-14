Cosas: Unplaced learners losing valuable learning time
The student organisation has reacted to news of over 35,000 Gauteng learners still without schools after schools reopened on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students says is concerned that over 35,000 pupils have not yet been placed in the Gauteng schools.
Cosas says leaners are losing a valuable time while still waiting for placement.
The organisation’s president, Zama Khanyase, has blamed parents for applying late – saying early applications will assist the department in identifying any challenge of learner placement ahead of time and deal with it without compromising pupil’s academic calendar.
Khanyase says parents should be involved in their children’s education and ensure that pupils have space before the first day of schooling.
“The first day of school needs to be a day of learning, not a day of registration and not looking for space in the classroom. We were with deputy minister of education (Enver Surty) on Friday engaging on the same issue and we were assured that every learner id going to get space; I think these are the same utterances made by the MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.”
