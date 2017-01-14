BDS ‘strongly condemns’ Mmusi Maimane’s Israel trip

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has come under heavy criticism from various parties for his visit to the state.

JOHANNESBURG - The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) says the Democratic Alliance (DA) cannot say there are no issues around Mmusi Maimane’s trip to Israel as he is the leader of the official opposition party in the country.

BDS has strongly condemned the visit, saying such trips are propaganda mechanisms not different to the 1980s junket trips organised by pro-apartheid South African groups, based in the United Kingdom and United States.

The organisation’s Kwara Kekana says: “Mmusi Maimane is not just any person. He is the leader of the opposition in South Africa.”

Maimane has come under heavy criticism from various parties for his visit to the state, but the party says it supports the grievances of the people of Palestine.

The African National Congress has also condemned Maimane’s trip to Israel. The party says the DA leader acted against the movement of the world to isolate the state, which it says continues to abuse and undermine human rights.

The ruling party says Maimane’s visit only serves to endorse the “oppressor” and also undermines the Constitution of his own country which promotes human rights.

The DA's Mabine Seabe, however, says the ANC has no leg to stand on regarding human rights issues.

“We take it as a compliment that they’re concerned with the work that the DA is doing, that they realise that the DA has won the hearts and minds of more South Africans and that we’re headed to the Union Buildings. In that regard we’re going to work to more international leaders across the world.”

