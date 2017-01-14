Australian Puttergill banned for betting on matches
Tennis player Calum Puttergill has been suspended for six months and fined $10,000 for placing bets on matches.
WELLINGTON - Australian tennis player Calum Puttergill has been suspended for six months and fined $10,000 for placing bets on matches, the Tennis Integrity Unit has said.
Puttergill, ranked 891 in doubles and 1,207 in singles, used two accounts to place 291 bets on matches between May 2012 and November 2014. None involved matches he was playing, the TIU said.
The final three months of the ban and $5,000 of the fine have been suspended on the condition the 23-year-old does not commit any further offences prior to 11 July 2017.
The TIU released its 2016 annual report earlier this week, showing an increase in the number of investigations and prosecutions.
The sport was embarrassed by a report released on the opening day of last year's Australian Open which alleged the unit had failed to deal with widespread match-fixing.
Tennis authorities at the time rejected media reports that 16 current or former top 50 players had been repeatedly flagged to the TIU over suspicions they had thrown matches in the past decade, and promised to provide the watchdog with more resources.
This year's Australian Open, the season's opening grand slam, begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.
More in Sport
-
McIlroy blows hot and cold at weather-hit SA Open
-
Bafana grouped with Nigeria for Afcon 2019 qualifiers
-
Pradeep rips through South Africa as Sri Lanka rally
-
Tough day for Toyota Gazoo on Stage 10 of Dakar 2017
-
Mashaba approaches CCMA to intensify battle with Safa
-
Big-hitting McIlroy one shot off the pace at SA Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.