Zuma: State of capture report was funny, rushed & unfair

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Jacob Zuma has described the Public Protector’s state of capture report as funny, rushed and unfair.

Zuma was speaking during an interview on three South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio stations on Thursday evening.

The report, which probed government’s relationship with the Gupta family, implicated the president and some of his Cabinet colleagues.

Zuma indicated last year that he would be taking the state of capture report under review.

He says the report was funny.

“Very [funny] kind of way of making a report. I looked at it, the report has not finding but the report is there. The report is talking.”

He says it was unfair that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela wanted him to answer questions when he wasn’t prepared.

“I thought it was unfair because if she wanted she would have come, but she was leaving office. And I thought the report is not about individuals but about the office and the office was there, they could have advanced the kind of questions they wanted to.”

He says there are a lot of weaknesses in the report.

MONOPOLY CAPITAL

The Black First Land First (BLF) movement has asked the Public Protector to investigate white monopoly capital, saying that the likes of Johan Rupert should have been included in the state of capture report.

The movement, led by Andile Mngxitama, has met with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to discuss a range of issues, including alleged theft of billions of rand from the state before 1994.

The group says an investigation by a United Kingdom based firm proves that R26 billion was stolen from the South African Reserve Bank by what later became Absa, and companies belonging to Rupert.

The movement says in its meeting with Mkhwebane it again requested that she look into broadening the state of capture report.

The movement’s Zanele Lwana says it was white monopoly capital that interfered in state affairs by using its financial muscle power to ensure the removal of Minister Des van Rooyen as Finance Minister.

“How [were] people like Johan Rupert and Maria Ramos of the Absa group with seven other captains of the industry were able to interfere with affairs of the state?”

Spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalela, says the office cannot reopen the state of capture report but has requested the BLF provide evidence of their claims.

The BLF says it has faith that the Public Protector will tackle white monopoly capital as it feels it’s being overlooked.

