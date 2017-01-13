Popular Topics
Zuma says now is not the time to discuss who will succeed him

The president says ANC leaders raising their hands for the position of party president must stop, because it's not the time.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma during a press conference at the Union Buildings. Picture: GCIS.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has come out strongly to warn African National Congress (ANC) leaders saying that raising their hands for the position of party president must stop, because it's not the time.

Zuma was speaking during an interview broadcast on three South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) radio stations on Thursday evening.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is the only leader of the ANC who has publicly said he is available to serve as president if branches nominate him.

Just last month Ramaphosa became the first senior leader of the party to confirm that he will run for president if he is given the mandate.

While the ANC Women’s League and Youth League have already endorsed National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president was clear that by condemning people making pronouncements on succession, he is not only addressing ANC structures but actual leaders.

“One of the difficulties is that at times some of the colleagues or comrades who are in the leadership have also made some pronouncements, which makes it very difficult.

His message to the leaders was:

“Even to those who are senior, please, this is not the time.”

The president says while lobbying is not prohibited he has called on comrades to be disciplined and operate within ANC processes.

(Edited by Tamsin Wort)

