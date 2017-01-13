[WATCH LIVE] Inquiry into SABC board's fitness to hold office resumes

The inquiry has entered its final stretch with two witnesses, former chairpersons Ben Ngubane & Ellen Tshabalala to give evidence

CAPE TOWN – The Parliamentary inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has resumed.

It’s entered its final stretch with two witnesses, former chairpersons Ben Ngubane, and Ellen Tshabalala to give evidence.

Committee chair Vincent Smith has appealed to Members of Parliament and others involved in the process to help bring the probe to a conclusion as soon as possible.

But Ngubane has told members he’s not ready.

“We can’t compress three years' events into three days. You say I was given adequate time. It was totally inadequate. There are huge events that happen at the SABC, right from the time of the interim board, we’re taking over trying to resolve issues.”

