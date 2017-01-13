[WATCH LIVE] Ellen Tshabalala faces Parly committee

Former SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala has been sworn in and is now answering questions from the ad hoc committee.

CAPE TOWN - The parliamentary inquiry into the SABC is now dealing with its final witness.

Former SABC board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala has been sworn in and is now answering questions from the ad hoc committee.

Earlier on Friday, the inquiry grilled former board chairperson Ben Ngubane on the state of the public broadcaster.

WATCH: SABC board inquiry continues