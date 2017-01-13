One person killed after two vehicles burst into flames in Roodepoort
Five others have also sustained serious injuries after two vehicles burst into flames after colliding on Christiaan de Wet Road.
JOHANNESBURG – One person has been killed after two vehicles burst into flames after colliding on Christiaan de Wet Road in Roodepoort.
Five other people sustained serious injuries.
The Johannesburg Metro Police’s Wayne Minaar says the road has been closed to traffic.
“The fires on both vehicles have been put out but unfortunately this left one person dead. The vehicles are burnt beyond recondition, so there are questions on what type of vehicles will form part of the investigation.”
Head on collision Christiaan de Wet #Kloofendal - 1 fatality, 5 others injured @ER24EMS on scene providing care @EWNTraffic @jaca_traffic pic.twitter.com/JHWDzFJ0Ap— Gareth Staley (@GPSmedic) January 13, 2017
FORD KUGAS
Meanwhile, the National Consumer Commission says that under law it can order a recall of Ford Kugas.
More than 40 of the vehicles have reportedly caught alight in South Africa.
In one incident in 2015, 33-year-old Reshall Jimmy died when his Kuga caught fire in the Southern Cape.
Ford has been slammed for how it’s handled the matter.
It has offered free maintenance checks to Ford Kuga clients.
The commission’s Trevor Hattingh says officials will meet with Ford SA representatives next week.
“It seems like this is too much. And currently we’re standing at 45 of these vehicles, now in terms of the law, we can order a recall if there’s reasonable ground for us to believe that consumers are exposed to potential risk. Now 45 is more than enough.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
