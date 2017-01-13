Nhleko: Reduced crime levels over festive season was result of team work
Crime statistics for the December period showed serious crimes are down by about 5% compared to previous years.
PRETORIA – Police Minister Nathi Nhleko says the reduced crime levels over the festive season was the result of close collaboration between law enforcement agencies, including Crime Intelligence and the State Security Agency.
Nhleko was joined by Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane at a briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.
The pair announced the crime statistics for the December period which showed serious crimes are down by about 5% compared to previous years.
Minister Nhleko says the success of the festive season operation was the result of team work.
“This particular success is as a result of collaborative efforts among the country’s law enforcement agencies, Crime Intelligence, the State Security Agency, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and uniformed members of the South African Police Service.”
Phahlane says they recorded notable successes.
“A drug laboratory was closed in Gauteng; R2.8 million was the value and the disruption of an ATM attack where eight suspects were fatally wounded."
The police arrested more than 80,000 suspects over the festive season period.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
