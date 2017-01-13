More questions than answers as Parly wraps up SABC inquiry

Dr Ben Ngubane & Ellen Tshabalala have been grilled by MPs over their role in Hlaudi Motsoeneng's rise to power at the SABC.

PARLIAMENT - In a day of tense exchanges former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairpersons Dr Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala have been grilled by MPs over their role in the rise to power at the public broadcaster of Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

They are the final witnesses to testify before the Parliamentary inquiry into the now defunct SABC board.

Ngubane earlier on Friday painted a glowing picture of Motsoeneng’s impact in helping to turn around the ailing public broadcaster.

He also complained he’d not been given enough time to prepare to give testimony.

Tshabalala has been grilled on Motsoeneng’s permanent appointment as chief operating officer.

Evidence on Friday has raised more questions than answers about what actually transpired at the SABC.

Some of the testimony by Dr Ngubane and Tshabalala is at odds with earlier evidence from other witnesses and board minutes.

Inquiry chairperson Vincent Smith says the committee will take action against anyone who has misled Parliament.

“At the end of our report we’ll highlight these because this is perjury and deliberate misleading. Everybody that I’ve quoted had spoken under oath except Dlamini who gave us an affidavit. And I think somebody must go to jail.”

Motsoeneng has not been called as a witness to this inquiry, though much of it centres on his seemingly all-powerful role at the SABC.

The United Democratic Movement has now asked that this decision be reconsidered so that Motsoeneng can have his say.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)