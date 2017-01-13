EC Education Dept under fire for failing to deliver textbooks
It emerged this week that the schools in the Mbizana District are still waiting for more than 800,000 books.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has come under fire after it allegedly failed to deliver textbooks to more than 200 schools.
It emerged this week, when politicians conducted visits in the province, that the schools in the Mbizana District are still waiting for more than 800,000 books.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims it has been told by the director of the Mbizana District that just over 94,000 pupils at 214 schools are currently without textbooks.
The party's MPL Edmund van Vuuren says that this is unacceptable.
“The MEC has told us at a briefing on Tuesday that about 15% of the textbook s won’t be delivered because of certain hitches, but the MEC should take the blame for these books not being delivered.”
The Eastern Cape Education Department has told Eyewitness News some books have not been delivered because of unexpected issues.
But it has denied claims that not a single textbook has been supplied to the district.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Cop in Hatfield shooting case to plead not guilty
-
[WATCH LIVE] Ellen Tshabalala faces Parly committee
-
Agri Western Cape: WC fires devastating for farming
-
Sarb studying report on Absa apartheid-era bailout
-
Samwu unhappy over planned arrests of Joburg licensing officials
-
Zuma not protecting Motsoeneng, says Ben Ngubane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.