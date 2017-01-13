EC Education Dept under fire for failing to deliver textbooks

It emerged this week that the schools in the Mbizana District are still waiting for more than 800,000 books.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Education Department has come under fire after it allegedly failed to deliver textbooks to more than 200 schools.

It emerged this week, when politicians conducted visits in the province, that the schools in the Mbizana District are still waiting for more than 800,000 books.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims it has been told by the director of the Mbizana District that just over 94,000 pupils at 214 schools are currently without textbooks.

The party's MPL Edmund van Vuuren says that this is unacceptable.

“The MEC has told us at a briefing on Tuesday that about 15% of the textbook s won’t be delivered because of certain hitches, but the MEC should take the blame for these books not being delivered.”

The Eastern Cape Education Department has told Eyewitness News some books have not been delivered because of unexpected issues.

But it has denied claims that not a single textbook has been supplied to the district.

