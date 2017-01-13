Department intensifies clamp down on bogus colleges
About 11 colleges were shut down during a raid in Braamfontein last year after they were found to be operating illegally.
JOHANNESBURG – The Higher Education Department says it will continue to clamp down on bogus colleges as thousands of school leavers struggle to be placed at universities.
The department says students should not only be aware of colleges that are operating illegally, but also for colleges offering courses they are not registered to host.
Director for the registration of private higher institutions Shaheera Essack says, "They need to look for the registration certificate that they get from the department, and the letter of accreditation from the SETA.”
He says students should also be aware of bogus foreign international qualifications.
“There are cases where foreign bodies have come in to peddle their so-called international qualifications. Even in the country of origin these qualifications are not recognised by the state authorities.”
The department has promised to continue raiding identified hotspots and shut down any colleges found to be operating outside of the law.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
