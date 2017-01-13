CT man accused of killing 6-month-old baby expected in court
The little girl was struck by a stray bullet last month. Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was wounded.
CAPE TOWN – A man accused of the murder of six-month-old baby Zhania Woodward in Ocean View is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court.
The little girl was struck by a stray bullet last month.
Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was wounded.
#Zahnia Relatives, community members carrying posters with pictures of the little girl printed on them. LI pic.twitter.com/sVfWaM8cQ9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 13, 2017
But the little girl’s mother Cindy Woodward has demanded bail be denied.
“That’s absolutely no bail. That’s not even open for discussion, it must just be like bail denied, finish. Bail denied.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Inquiry into SABC board's fitness to hold office resumes
-
Department intensifies clamp down on bogus colleges
-
Thunderstorm season: Gauteng motorists urged to be careful
-
Harmony Gold management undecided on disciplinary action after miner sit-in
-
Hawks believe EC murder is hit linked to ongoing probe
-
Analysts: SA still at risk of a credit downgrade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.