CT man accused of killing 6-month-old baby expected in court

The little girl was struck by a stray bullet last month. Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was wounded.

Little Zahnia’s mother, Cindy (left), is joined by scores of supporters outside court on Friday 13 January 2017. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A man accused of the murder of six-month-old baby Zhania Woodward in Ocean View is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court.

The little girl was struck by a stray bullet last month.

Her father, who was carrying her at the time, was wounded.

But the little girl’s mother Cindy Woodward has demanded bail be denied.

“That’s absolutely no bail. That’s not even open for discussion, it must just be like bail denied, finish. Bail denied.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

