Boy (12) killed after taxi crashes at Pinetown park
It's believed the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle this afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - A 12-year boy has been killed and 11 other people have been hurt after a taxi knocked over two pedestrians and crashed into a swing at a local park in Pinetown.
It's believed the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle this afternoon.
Paramedics say the boy was declared dead at the scene.
ER24's Russel Meiring says: “The ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on scene and found that the taxi had crashed into a swing in the middle of a park. The body of a 12-year-old was found lying on the roadside while several other passengers from the taxi were found walking around at the scene.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
