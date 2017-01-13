Boy (12) killed after taxi crashes at Pinetown park

It's believed the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - A 12-year boy has been killed and 11 other people have been hurt after a taxi knocked over two pedestrians and crashed into a swing at a local park in Pinetown.

It's believed the taxi driver lost control of the vehicle this afternoon.

Paramedics say the boy was declared dead at the scene.

ER24's Russel Meiring says: “The ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on scene and found that the taxi had crashed into a swing in the middle of a park. The body of a 12-year-old was found lying on the roadside while several other passengers from the taxi were found walking around at the scene.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)