SABC board probe: Ngubane threatens legal action against committee

An ad hoc committee has been tasked with investigating the state of affairs at the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board chairperson Ben Ngubane has told Members of Parliament (MPs) he didn’t cause any damage to the broadcaster.

He’s appearing before MPs in Parliament.

Ngubane has told MPs he’s not responsible for the rot.

“The problems at SABC begun around 2007-2008. The last profit report at SABC was in 2006. So it’s a long story, it’s a deep problem.”

He has threatened legal action against the parliamentary inquiry should it make findings against him.

He chaired the SABC board from late 2009 until he resigned in 2013.

He’s complained to the committee that he was given insufficient time to prepare for the hearing and has objected to untested testimony by earlier witnesses.

“My head was shaved in this house in my absence. You allowed people to comment on me without letting me know that I should be here or let me send my representatives.

“I’ve serious reservations and I reserve my right to take further action if your findings are adverse because I think that will be unfair.”

