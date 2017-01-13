Ben Ngubane disputes Madonsela's report on SABC

Former SABC chair Ben Ngubane said that Madonsela's report on the SABC was based on information from people aligned to certain factions.

PARLIAMENT - Former SABC board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane has told Parliament that former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report on the public broadcaster was based on information from people aligned to certain factions.

Ngubane testified earlier on Friday, insisting that he’d helped save the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) from the mess he found it in when he was appointed in late 2009.

His successor, Ellen Tshabalala, also claimed that parts of the report were untrue.

However, the SABC never went to court to challenge Thuli Madonsela's report.

Ngubane and Tshabalala were the last two witnesses to be called by Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC board.

Work will now begin on compiling the inquiry’s report.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Hlomane Chauke asked Dr Ngubane for his views on the Public Protector’s SABC report.

“What’s your view now that your leadership is directly challenged, the regular mismanagement and appointments of individuals.”

Ngubane responded: “My view is this country is in trouble and is far away from the spirit of Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) from the settlement that we came from. People hate each other, group people into camps. ‘You are in the wrong camp, so we’ll finish you off’, that’s how I view the Public Protector’s report on SABC.”

Ngubane, who chairs Eskom’s board, also commented on Madonsela’s state capture report: “We are taking the one on Eskom to review because I can tell you that this state capture report is full of holes.”

Ngubane shocked MPs when he said he had not read the final version of Madonsela’s report saying he picked up what he knew about it from reading newspapers.

Ngubane resigned before Madonsela's final report was published.

He says he hopes a new board will take it on review.

