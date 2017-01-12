Minister's spokesperson denies making apology over public rant

Lumka Oliphant made headlines on Wednesday when she took to social media and used defamatory language to defend Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has denied reports that she's apologised for her controversial Facebook post.

Oliphant made headlines on Wednesday when she took to social media and used defamatory language to hit back at those who accused the minister of being drunk at official events.

In her Facebook post, Oliphant said that she was fed up with people accusing Minister Dlamini of being an alcoholic and swore at those who continued to label her a drunk.

On Wedensday, the ANC Women's League distanced itself from Oliphant's comments, and has denied that the minister has a drinking problem.

Spokesperson Thoko Xasa said: “We would not have encouraged, by any means, such language. We hope the president will also deal with that from the office.”

Oliphant herself has refused to be drawn further on questions around an alleged apology.