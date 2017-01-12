Minister's spokesperson denies making apology over public rant
Lumka Oliphant made headlines on Wednesday when she took to social media and used defamatory language to defend Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has denied reports that she's apologised for her controversial Facebook post.
Oliphant made headlines on Wednesday when she took to social media and used defamatory language to hit back at those who accused the minister of being drunk at official events.
In her Facebook post, Oliphant said that she was fed up with people accusing Minister Dlamini of being an alcoholic and swore at those who continued to label her a drunk.
On Wedensday, the ANC Women's League distanced itself from Oliphant's comments, and has denied that the minister has a drinking problem.
Spokesperson Thoko Xasa said: “We would not have encouraged, by any means, such language. We hope the president will also deal with that from the office.”
Oliphant herself has refused to be drawn further on questions around an alleged apology.
More in Local
-
Family concerned as miners stage sit-in at Harmony Gold mine
-
Lesufi: No space for those unwilling to share school resources
-
Paarl teen dies after being hit on head with stone
-
Cosatu welcomes signing of UIF Bill into law
-
Firefighters monitoring Simon's Town after blaze
-
Cops searching for CT woman suspected of kidnapping baby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.