Miners 'held against their will' underground at Kusasalethu
Harmony Gold says 1,700 mine workers opted to stay underground at Kusasalethu, but relatives claim some are being held hostage.
JOHANNESBURG - As Harmony Gold mineworkers continue their sit-in underground in the North West, there are claims that some of the miners are being held against their will.
The company says that around 1,700 mine workers from the Kusasalethu operation near Carltonville opted to remain underground at the end of their morning shift.
Harmony Gold mine management has been locked in meetings with union representatives on Thursday, in a bid to establish what the miners are demanding.
Two negotiators were sent underground this afternoon and are now relaying the message they have received from mineworkers.
Harmony Gold’s Marian van der Walt says: “They have been making every effort to return these employees to the surface.”
It’s understood that the mine is also concerned about claims from some relatives that several miners are being forced to remain underground.
Some families of the mineworkers underground have complained that the firm is keeping them in the dark about developments.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
Suspected ivory peddlers arrested in Kuils River
-
Cosatu: Modern-day slavery thriving on SA farms
-
Former SABC board chiefs to face Parly inquiry
-
Rise in commodity prices a good sign for SA economy?
-
[WATCH] Premier Helen Zille honours WC's top matriculants
-
Cops searching for illegal immigrant after escaping custody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.