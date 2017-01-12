MEC: Opening of Soweto school first of many to come

Panyaza Lesufi unveiled the state of the art Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary in Braamfischerville on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the opening of the Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School in Soweto is government’s commitment to building new schools to accommodate the increasing number of children in the province.

Lesufi, together with Gauteng Premier David Makhura, officially unveiled the state of the art school in Braamfischerville on Wednesday to mark the start of the 2017 academic year.

About 35,000 children are yet to be accommodated at schools across the province.

Lesufi says the opening of the Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto is the beginning of many projects.

“We are building Grade R classrooms and we are also building eight new schools for learners with disabilities.”

He says his department is working to ensure that all children are in a classrooms by March.

“I am quite convinced that the target we are looking at [is] at least the end of February. We must ensure that the schooling environment is not disrupted.”

A presentation will be made by our representatives as part of the official opening of Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela Primary. #Back2SchoolGP pic.twitter.com/puCrsvIC4b — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) January 11, 2017

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)