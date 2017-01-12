Popular Topics
MEC apologises to parents over Pretoria schools placement row

Hoërskool Overkruin & Hoërskool Montana approached the high court to stop the placement of additional English-speaking pupils.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to parents who applied for placements for children at Hoërskool Overkruin for the way the matter has been handled.

Hoërskool Overkruin and Hoërskool Montana approached the high court to stop the placement of additional English-speaking pupils in their classrooms, arguing that their resources had been overstretched.

Lesufi says that he would have preferred that issues relating to placement stay out of the courts, to prevent disruptions to learning.

Just a day after Hoërskool Montana and Hoërskool Overkruin's urgent interdict application was thrown out of court over a lack of urgency, Lesufi has met with parents to brief them on the matter.

Lesufi says thta an additional English class will be introduced at Hoërskool Overkruin to accommodate new pupils.

Lesufi has told parents he was shocked that the schools decided to approach the courts despite ongoing meetings with the department.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

