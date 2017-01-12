Fires spark panic in WC’s South Peninsula

Aerial firefighting support has been halted, but on the ground monitoring continued throughout the evening in Simon’s Town.

CAPE TOWN – Authorities are keeping a close eye on the Simon's Town area where a wildfire wrought havoc on Wednesday.

Aerial firefighting support has been halted, but on the ground monitoring continued throughout Wednesday evening.

Night officials reported that the fire in Ocean View has been extinguished.

#SimonsTown Aerial - and on the ground firefighting efforts still continuing in the area @BrandtKev pic.twitter.com/n8i3meCteJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2017

The blaze that is believed to have started in that area resulted on several road closures.

#SimonsTown Main Road remains closed due to heavy smoke in the area. Firefighters attending to high risk areas. KB pic.twitter.com/EqlhFfMNNe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2017

A number of Golden Arrow buses were also moved to the naval base as a precautionary measure.

These Simon’s Town residents reflect on events of the past 24 hours.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services on Wednesday attended to eleven fire incidents.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)