Cape fires: Simon’s Town blaze contained, officials monitor hotspots

More than 20 people have had to receive medical attention due to a blaze raging in the Slanghoek Valley.

CAPE TOWN – At least one home has been gutted and another damaged in a fire in the Simon’s Town area on Wednesday.

While the blaze has been contained for now, fire and rescue services Liesl Moodie says officials are keeping a close eye on hotspots.

“Currently firefighters are monitoring and attending to flare ups and hot spots as they occur on the Green Train Express Way and on Paradise Road in Simon’s Town. Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day to ensure safety.”

A resident has explained how the fire damaged her home.

“Our house was quite badly damaged. The fire brigade was very much around. This guy managed to break the roof open and stop the fire which we are grateful for because we are able to repair the house; but our neighbours two doors up, their house is completely gutted.”

SOMERSET WEST

Meanwhile, officials will on Thursday continue monitoring parts of Somerset West where they have been battling fires since last week.

A Rawsonville resort also sustained damage in that inferno.

PAARL

The Goudini Spa was forced to evacuate its visitors on Wednesday as a result of the blaze that raged across the Badberg Mountains.

The mountain fire initially broke out in Paarl earlier this week, and spread to surrounding areas.

ER24 says their paramedics treated more than 20 visitors at the spa for smoke inhalation.

Ten patients were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital for further care.

Goudini Spa’s Louise van Tonder says several of their units have been damaged.

“The fire chief just told us to evacuate the entire resort, no guests are allowed in or out until they can give us the go ahead that there’s absolutely no danger.”

Van Tonder says a local church has also offered to accommodate some of its visitors who are destitute following the evacuation.

She has lauded efforts by firefighters and volunteers who have been hard at work to extinguish the blaze.

INSURANCE CLAIMS TRICKLE IN

One of South Africa’s leading insurance companies says as of on Wednesday its received 40 claims related to the wildfires.

Santam’s Donald Kau, says recent claims amount to around R25 million.

“We have only had one or two motor claims, others are property, residence and household. We have lots of holiday cottage apartments on those properties, so it’s primarily property damage.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)