Cosatu welcomes signing of UIF Bill into law
The Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act also broadens the categories of those who qualify for unemployment benefits.
PARLIAMENT - Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) has welcomed the signing into law of a bill that will see those who lose their jobs receive money for a longer period when they apply for unemployment benefits.
The Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act also broadens the categories of those who qualify for benefits.
It is among a raft of bills that have been signed into law by President Jacob Zuma.
The others deal mainly with tax and financial matters but include two bills that amend the Children’s Act.
Changes to the Unemployment Insurance Act mean benefits will be paid out over 12 months rather than eight months, while learners in training and civil servants will now also be able to claim.
Maternity benefits also increase from 54% to 66% of a woman’s salary.
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) benefits owing to a person who has died will not be stopped but instead paid to their dependents.
Cosatu’s Parliamentary spokesperson Matthew Parkes: “We’re very happy with it, it’s fantastic. It’s going to help workers who are being retrenched, and pregnant mothers, so it’s going to mean extra money in their pockets which helps their families at a time of need.
“But it also means extra money flowing into the economy, which should help spur economic growth down the road.”
The Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act is one of 10 bills that have been signed into law by President Zuma this week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Firefighters monitoring Simon's Town after blaze
-
Cops searching for CT woman suspected of kidnapping baby
-
CT metro police hunt suspect involved in cop shooting
-
[LISTEN] Here’s how to snag that new job in 2017
-
Phahlane: Crime decreased over festive season
-
[WATCH] Another Ford Kuga catches fire in Alberton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.