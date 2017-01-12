City of CT keen to rename public space after Hamilton Naki

Naki is the surgeon who helped doctor Christiaan Barnard perform the world’s first successful heart transplant.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is keen to rename a public space at the foreshore after the surgeon who helped doctor Christiaan Barnard perform the world’s first successful heart transplant.

A public participation process is the next step towards possibly renaming Salazar Plain after the late doctor Hamilton Naki.

The City’s Brett Herron says, “Netcare are developing the new Christiaan Barnard Hospital and they’ve proposed that we rename that square to honour Hamilton Naki. And the naming committee considered the matter and agreed that the proposal has narrowed and that the late Hamilton Naki is worthy to be honoured this way.”