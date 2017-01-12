City of CT keen to rename public space after Hamilton Naki
Naki is the surgeon who helped doctor Christiaan Barnard perform the world’s first successful heart transplant.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is keen to rename a public space at the foreshore after the surgeon who helped doctor Christiaan Barnard perform the world’s first successful heart transplant.
A public participation process is the next step towards possibly renaming Salazar Plain after the late doctor Hamilton Naki.
The City’s Brett Herron says, “Netcare are developing the new Christiaan Barnard Hospital and they’ve proposed that we rename that square to honour Hamilton Naki. And the naming committee considered the matter and agreed that the proposal has narrowed and that the late Hamilton Naki is worthy to be honoured this way.”
More in Local
-
Nzimande: 26 public institutions will provide access to nearly 200,000 students
-
Cape fires: Simon’s Town blaze contained, officials monitor hotspots
-
ANCWL calls for inquiry into SAA over corruption allegations
-
'Slim pickings' for matriculants eyeing jobs over university
-
Mantashe: Powerful interests seeking to influence ANC
-
WC Education working to place 18,000 learners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.