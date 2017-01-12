Around 1,700 Harmony Gold employees participate in 'illegal' sit-in

Harmony Gold Mine spokesperson Marian van der Walt says management is now meeting with union bosses.

JOHANNESBURG – Harmony Gold Mine says around 1,700 employees are participating in what it’s calling an illegal sit-in at the company’s Kusasalethu Operation near Carletonville.

The company says the sit-in started on Wednesday when the workers refused to return to the surface at the end of their morning shift.

Harmony Gold Mine spokesperson Marian van der Walt says they are now meeting with union bosses.

“Most formal demands have been received by the participating employers and as we speak management is meeting union leaders to try and establish how we can get these employees to return to work.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)