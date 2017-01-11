[LISTEN] What is your responsibility in the prevention of FASD?

Cape Talk | A 2016 study found that over 6% of children on the West Coast are born with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

CAPE TOWN – The culture of drinking in some communities, as well as the increased number of unplanned pregnancies, are some of the primary reasons that the rate of children born with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) on the West Coast is so high.

A 2016 study commissioned by the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) found that over six percent of children in the area are born with FASD.

In the SoundCloud above, Cape Talk’s Jo Da Silva speaks to Leana Olivier CEO of the Foundation For Alcohol Related Research.

Olivier says communities need to take greater responsibility for the problem of alcohol consumption.