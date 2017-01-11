Wayde Van Niekerk in line for another global accolade

The Olympic gold medallist has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards.

JOHANNESBURG – Olympic gold medallist Wayne van Niekerk has made the shortlist of international sports stars who are in line for a prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards after being nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category.

Van Niekerk made history in the 400m final at the Olympic Games last year when he crossed the line in 43.03 seconds to break Michael Johnson’s 17-year-old mark of 43.18.

This could be his second international accolade after he was named Best Male Athlete of the 2016 Rio Games by the Association of International Olympic Committees (Anoc).

The athlete has released a statement saying he is ‘humbled by the mention.’

“I am humbled just to be mentioned in the company of great sportsmen and women that have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards. Just to be nominated is a dream come true for any athlete, which will inspire and motivate me for years to come."

He has been nominated in his category along with Ethiopian distance runner Almaz Ayana, the Fiji men's rugby sevens team, Iceland's men's football team, Leicester City FC and Formula One driver Nico Rosberg.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which celebrates some of the best athletes in the world for their achievements in the previous year, will be held in Monaco next month.