UN World Data Forum kicks off in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG – Statistician General Pali Lehohla says South Africa is honoured to host experts from around the world who will find ways of using technology to capture data more accurately.

The UN World Data Forum is set to kick off in Cape Town this weekend with over 1,000 data experts, governments and leaders from around the world.

The UN World Data Forum is the first of its kind but not the last.

Experts will gather to develop innovative data capturing methods.

Lehohla says development cannot happen without measurement.

“We have to measure what matters. In that respect, this is where a lot of forums bring people together to understand, not measurement for the sake of it, but measurement in order to know whether we’re making progress in the world or not.”

Among the many points of discussion, the forum will feature presentations on how using mobile phones can improve the accuracy and cost-effectiveness of gathering data, how hi-res satellite images can be used to map poverty and how call records can be used to get better data on migration.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)