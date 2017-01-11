MEC: Govt fully equipped to tackle gangsterism in schools
Barbara Creecy visited the Badirile High School to address parents & pupils at the start of the 2017 academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy says government is fully equipped to fight against the scourge of gangsterism and drugs at schools in Khutsong on the West Rand this year.
The MEC is at the Badirile High School to address parents and pupils at the start of the 2017 academic year.
Last year a pupil was stabbed to death during ongoing violence in the township.
Creecy says its time parents, teachers and pupils worked together to make schools safe and conducive for learning.
She says government has the primary responsibility to stabilise the learning environment for the benefit of pupils.
Creecy says while it’s disappointing that the matric pass rate dropped by over 30% at the school last year, she believes it’s possible to return the school to excellence.
