Maritzburg United outlines targets for newly appointed Roger De Sa

JOHANNESBURG – Maritzburg United appointed Roger De Sa as their new head coach yesterday, on a three-year contract.

De Sa replaces Ernst Middendorp, who left the club back in November last year.

Club chairman Farook Kadodid says De Sa’s first objective is to help the team avoid the relegation zone.

“He believes that this club can basically do much better than the 19 points after 15 games and his first target obviously is to get the club in the shortest number of games 30 points so that we can be out of the regelation zone.”

Kadodia says De Sa will be given the necessary resources to help him fulfill his mandate.

“We firmly believe that Roger has the expertise of working with that. he’s going to have a pretty good budget that he can work with, buy the players that he needs and that will give him the results for the mandate of top eight.”

Kadodia says he'd like to see the team play an exciting brand of football under De Sa.

“An important thing that we need to look at is that the first is that we need to play an attacking football brand where everyone is involved in defending and going forward.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)