Is the ANC’s electoral system solid?
ANC stalwarts want this question to be answered at a consultative conference & for the party’s electoral system to be reviewed.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts want to put the party’s electoral system under the microscope before it elects a new leader later this year.
ANC stalwart Sydney Mufamadi says they want to start discussions around this issue before the party goes to the elective conference.
“Is it one that makes the organisation prone to behaviour that's unbecoming? Is it one that makes our public representatives accountable to the organisation, while being accountable to the country?”
The group says it will meet with the party’s top six next week to discuss the state of readiness for the consultative conference, which the National Executive Committee resolved should be held two days before the policy conference in June.
The veterans held a briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
They’ve maintained their previous position that they don’t want the conference to coincide with the policy gathering.
They’ve also raised concerns about the state of the ANC under President Jacob Zuma, saying they hope the conference will lead to the rebuilding and renewal of the party.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
