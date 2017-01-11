Hundreds of pupils return to school in troubled Vuwani
The Basic Education Department provided over 70 mobile classrooms which were delivered to affected schools.
VUMANI – Hundreds of pupils are returning to vandalised buildings on Wednesday morning in the troubled region of Vuwani.
Some schools were burnt down during protests over demarcation issues last year.
Pupils on Wednesday morning could be seen making their way to school clad in their school uniforms.
But some will have to use mobile classrooms for now, including the Mugoidwa Secondary School which was torched during protests last year.
Pupils have started gathering for their assembly where the principal is set to allocate them classrooms.
Some parents in Vuwani say they are hoping for a better academic year.
While talks continue between those who were leading last year’s protests and local government officials, schooling is set to resume.
Some parents can be seen accompanying their children to school.
The provincial education department says it’s all systems go with officials saying they have done their best to create a conducive learning environment for all pupils.
