City’s Sagna charged with misconduct over Instagram post

It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct.

LONDON – Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by the FA for his “10 against 12” Instagram post after their 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on 2 January.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA have alleged Frenchman Sagna’s comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official’s integrity.

“It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.

Sagna, 33, has until 13 January to respond to the charge.