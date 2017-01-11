Locals urged to avoid Simon’s Town due to blaze
Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged locals to not travel to Simon’s Town as a result of a blaze raging through the area.
Several properties have been evacuated so far and numerous roads have been closed.
#CTfires The CoCT is advising residents to stay away from Simons Town are as the main road will be closed as a result of the blaze.SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2017
@vwsfires @ewnreporter God bless these brave people fighting this terrible fire 🙏🏼❤ #OceanViewfire pic.twitter.com/A2mbhjyuc2— Ally (@allytom1703) January 11, 2017
#Oceanviewfire - not looking good for the Cape Peninsula pic.twitter.com/qKO6vBd6zs— Michelle Ubsdell (@Mubsdell) January 11, 2017
Residents have also been advised to access Simon’s Town via Cape Point.
Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View earlier on Wednesday.
The city's Mandy Thomas says: “All city services, that is Safety and Security Services, National Sea Rescue Institute, Disaster Risk Management and Cape Medical Response, are responding to the fire.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Apartheid prisoner Motsamai released after 27 years behind bars
-
'Don't press the panic button'
-
Parly slams disgruntled protection officers over court action
-
NGO blames Transport Dept for spike in road deaths
-
[WATCH] OMG Cute! First day at big school
-
WC Education Dept takes zero tolerance stance on school bullying
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.