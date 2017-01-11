Locals urged to avoid Simon’s Town due to blaze

Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged locals to not travel to Simon’s Town as a result of a blaze raging through the area.

Several properties have been evacuated so far and numerous roads have been closed.

#CTfires The CoCT is advising residents to stay away from Simons Town are as the main road will be closed as a result of the blaze.SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2017

#Oceanviewfire - not looking good for the Cape Peninsula pic.twitter.com/qKO6vBd6zs — Michelle Ubsdell (@Mubsdell) January 11, 2017

Residents have also been advised to access Simon’s Town via Cape Point.

Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View earlier on Wednesday.

The city's Mandy Thomas says: “All city services, that is Safety and Security Services, National Sea Rescue Institute, Disaster Risk Management and Cape Medical Response, are responding to the fire.”

