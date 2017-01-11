Popular Topics
Locals urged to avoid Simon’s Town due to blaze

Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View.

FILE: A firefighter prepares to battle a blaze during veld fires in Ocean View. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A firefighter prepares to battle a blaze during veld fires in Ocean View. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged locals to not travel to Simon’s Town as a result of a blaze raging through the area.

Several properties have been evacuated so far and numerous roads have been closed.

Residents have also been advised to access Simon’s Town via Cape Point.

Firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that has rapidly spread after breaking out in Ocean View earlier on Wednesday.

The city's Mandy Thomas says: “All city services, that is Safety and Security Services, National Sea Rescue Institute, Disaster Risk Management and Cape Medical Response, are responding to the fire.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

