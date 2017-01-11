AA: Drastic action needed to stop road carnage in SA

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced a 5% increase in the number of festive season road deaths on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says the implementation of the same road safety measures year-on-year is part of the reason why the number of deaths has increased during the festive period.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters announced a 5% increase in the number of deaths on Tuesday, with over 1,700 killed on the country's roads.

The AA says hosting transport indabas toward the end of the year proved to be too late and fruitless.

The AA’s Layton Beard says more drastic action needs to be taken.

“More concerning is that the Department of Transport and the minister is saying the same things this year as last, and the situation is not getting any better.”

Beard says the high number of people who were pulled over during this period should not only happen periodically, but throughout the year.

“As far as the AA is concerned, this points to a lack of a proper safety strategy to deal with the carnage on our roads.”

At the same time, the Road Accident Fund says the claim expenditure still remains unacceptably high at over R32 billion where each rand is a painful reminder of the extent to which lives are lost.

