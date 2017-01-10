Wits to maintain high security as students write deferred exams
Police & campus security are on all campuses this morning to ensure that those writing exams are not disturbed.
JOHANNESBURG – Wits University says it will maintain high security on all its campuses while students write their deferred exams.
Police and campus security are on the premises on Tuesday morning to ensure that those writing exams are not disturbed.
Last year, students where given the option to decide whether to defer their exams to this year or continue on the set dates.
This came after a wave of student protests calling for free tertiary education.
Wits registrar Carol Crosley says, “We’ve got students who are busy writing some deferred exams this week because that was part or the arrangement with our students body. Last year many students couldn’t write their exams, so it’s standard protocol to have that kind of security on campus.”
'CONSIDER ALTERNATIVES'
Meanwhile, the university has advised students to consider alternatives when planning a career as the university can only cater for a certain number of first year enrollments.
It says about 69,000 matriculants have applied to the university, and space is severely limited.
Wits says many potential students have already been notified of their acceptance and are expected to respond within three days.
Registration is set to begin later this month with the students using the online system.
Crosley says, “There is a huge demand for further studies and unfortunately many of our matriculants don’t consider other options besides university. We are finding that the number of applications has increased vastly over the last few years.”
