Water Affairs will be comfortable with 60% increase at Vaal Dam

JOHANNESBURG – The Water Affairs Department says while 90% is the ideal level for dams, it would be comfortable with 60% at the end of the rainy season.

The department says this would ensure good water security for the country considering the recent drought conditions.

It says the Vaal Dam is showing a considerable increase from 37.58% in the beginning of December last year to 49.56% on Tuesday.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau says, “As a country, we’ll be comfortable with all our dams with anything above 90% to a 100%. But obviously because of the drought that we’ve experienced, we believe that the Vaal Dam can be able to exceed at least 60% by the time the rainy season ends.”

Meanwhile, the department welcomed confirmation of a 3.6% rise in levels at the Vaal Dam.

The department said that the dam is central to the economy of the country, and its decline last year sparked serious concern.

Ratau said residents still need to use water sparingly.

“Due to the recent rains that we experienced over the weekend, the Vaal Dam levels have subsequently risen from about 44.4% on Friday, to the level of about 49.56% as in this morning. This is very welcome.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)