Shock after Kalk Bay mosque smeared with blood

CAPE TOWN - Kalk Bay Islamic leader Achmat Sity says he is shocked and saddened after a local mosque was defaced in the area.

Masjidul Jaamia was vandalised on Monday.

This is the second attack on a Cape Town mosque in recent days.

A pig's nose was left at the entrance of an Islamic place of worship in Simon’s Town, and blood was smeared on the gate at the weekend.

Sity has been the imam at Masjidul Jaamia in Kalk Bay for 17 years.

Sity says blood was splattered on the walls and pulpit at the mosque and holy scriptures were broken and ripped off windows.

“We’ve had incidents of burglaries before, but this was spiteful. It’s very sickening to see. Nothing was taken from the mosque.”

Sity says the caretaker made the discovery on Monday, when he went to open the premises for early morning prayers.

The imam says they’ll meet with the Muslim Judicial Council to discuss these recent attacks on Islamic places of worship.

