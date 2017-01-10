Minister blames 'driver incompetence' for spike in road deaths
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has confirmed that 1,714 people were killed on the roads over the holiday period.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters says the majority of fatal crashes during the festive season were caused by driver incompetence and unroadworthy vehicles.
Peters has held a briefing in Midrand where she announced a 5% increase in the number of people killed on South African roads during the festive season.
About 432 roadblocks were conducted and the transport minister says most crashes were the result of head on collisions.
Peters has confirmed that 1,714 people were killed on the roads over the holiday period.
She says incompetence is largely to blame.
“I have instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to undertake an audit of how driving licenses as well as roadworthy certificates are processed and issued in our testing stations.”
Peters says that motorists who obtained their licences through dubious methods may be called for re-evaluation.
“We would like to focus our audit on these centres and drivers who obtained their driving documents from those centres.”
The transport minister noted with concern that of the more than 450,000 fines issued, over 28,000 were for people who failed to wear seatbelts.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
