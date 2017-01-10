Popular Topics
Paarl wildfire destroys property & one wine farm

People at the Druk My Niet farm were forced to evacuate moments before a number of structures were engulfed by flames.

FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Supplied.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Property has been destroyed in a wildfire sweeping parts of Paarl.

At least one wine farm has been affected.

Management at the Druk My Niet farm say they were forced to evacuate the property moments before a number of structures were engulfed by flames.

The blaze broke out on Monday night.

Horticulturist at the farm Alexander Mcfarlane says they left with the clothes on their backs.

“The fire has destroyed most of my vineyards. I’d probably say about 16 hectares of it has been on fire at some stage.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

