Paarl wildfire destroys property & one wine farm
People at the Druk My Niet farm were forced to evacuate moments before a number of structures were engulfed by flames.
CAPE TOWN – Property has been destroyed in a wildfire sweeping parts of Paarl.
At least one wine farm has been affected.
Firefighters are currently struggling with strong winds at Paarl fire. Multiple structures lost. @vwsfires @KFMza @ewnupdates @News24 pic.twitter.com/i3hGZJUAD6— Sullivan Photography (@Sullphotography) January 10, 2017
Management at the Druk My Niet farm say they were forced to evacuate the property moments before a number of structures were engulfed by flames.
The blaze broke out on Monday night.
Fire in Paarl East at the moment. Various Crews on scene @vwsfires @CPFPA1 @cptfrs @ewnupdates @News24 @KFMza #paarlfire pic.twitter.com/EeKtiEMyBF— Sullivan Photography (@Sullphotography) January 10, 2017
Horticulturist at the farm Alexander Mcfarlane says they left with the clothes on their backs.
“The fire has destroyed most of my vineyards. I’d probably say about 16 hectares of it has been on fire at some stage.”
View towards Franschhoek_SA #fire #smoke from #paarl wo_fire WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/ysw82rHnIj #FreeMLM— Aquaza @MyFreeMLM (@Eco_disinfect) January 10, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Concerns raised over govt policies on land redistribution
-
NSFAS: Missing middle students will be supported by govt
-
Over 18,000 WC pupils not placed due to late enrollments
-
Water Affairs will be comfortable with 60% increase at Vaal Dam
-
Wits to maintain high security as students write deferred exams
-
Festive season road death stats to be released
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.