MJC slams attacks on Cape Town mosques

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says attacks on mosques will not be tolerated.

A second mosque has been defaced in the space of a few days, this time in Kalk Bay.

Masjidul Jaamia was vandalised on Monday.

This follows an incident at a Simon’s Town mosque, in which a pig's nose was left at the entrance of the place of worship, and blood was smeared on the gate at the weekend.

The MJC's Isgaak Taliep says: “It’s something that we’re not going to take lying down. It’s something very serious for us as it seeks to rob us of our rights as South African citizens and as Muslims to practise our religion in this country.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)