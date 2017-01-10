Metro cop in Hatfield shooting to apply for bail on Friday
Thakatso Mashego made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday, before the matter was postponed.
PRETORIA – Details of the deadly shooting involving a Tshwane Metro Police officer are expected to emerge on Friday when the constable applies for bail.
Thakatso Mashego made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday before the matter was postponed.
Mashego is accused of murdering 38-year-old Tsakani Shimange, who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest after being stopped in Hatfield last week.
His defence attorney Peter Jay has declined to provide his client's version of events but says he will challenge the state’s case.
“My client is definitely going to plead not guilty. We’ll definitely deny the fact that he was not provoked. There was a lot of provocation. He was bumped by the deceased’s vehicle twice.”
It’s understood the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has seized surveillance footage of the incident.
At the same time, Tshwane Metro Police Management have reiterated their commitment to assisting investigators if needed.
The Tshwane Metro police’s Isaac Mahamba, who attended court proceedings on Monday, said they will assist Ipid investigators.
“The investigation internally is still happening, but as a department we want to allow the Ipid space to continue with this particular investigation and we have pledged our cooperation to the Ipid, and will continue to support them all the way.”
It is alleged Shimange bumped his car into the constable’s legs, injuring him prior to the shooting.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
