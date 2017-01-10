Back to school: Parents who applied late may have to wait until end of Feb
Thousands are expected back at school tomorrow but about 45,000 grade 1 & 8 pupils still don’t have places in provincial schools.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says parents who have applied late for the 2017 academic year may have to wait until the end of next month for their children to be placed in schools.
Thousands of pupils are expected back at school on Wednesday, but about 45,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils still don’t have places in provincial schools.
Lesufi has assured parents who applied on time that their children will be placed this week.
“All our district offices are inundated with people trying to make up placements and there are people that are starting applications afresh, that’s for the first time now in January. Those without any shadow of hesitation, I must be frank with them that they will be the last ones to be considered.”
Last year, the provincial department implemented an online application process for grade 1 and 8 pupils.
The department said parents will be notified by SMS by this week on where their children have been placed.
Spokesperson Oupa Bodibe says there is no need for concern.
“We hope that the number will drastically go down today [Monday] as the schools update the system but we can assure parents their children will definitely be in a school.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
