Guptas make progress responding in case against four major banks

JOHANNESBURG – The attorney representing the Gupta family says he is making progress with drafting a formal legal response to claims the family was involved in R6.8 billion worth of suspicious transactions.

Last year, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan asked a court to officially declare that he is not allowed to intervene in the decision by the big banks to close the Gupta’s bank accounts.

The Guptas have denied doing anything wrong and are preparing their reply.

Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe says they are working on their proper response.

“We’re in the process of finalising these papers. We went to many consultations and we’re penning inscriptions across a broad range of facts, which you’ll see from the papers that we’ll file.”

But he won’t say what their response will be or how they will counter the information submitted by the finance minister.

The Gupta family has also denied findings by former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, that they may have been able to capture certain ministers and parts of Eskom.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)