Fire season: 'Legislation governing arson attacks needs to be revised'
Western Cape firefighters have responded to over 600 fires across the peninsula since last Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have responded to over 600 fires across the peninsula since last Tuesday.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen visited the Somerset West area on Monday following a devastating blaze that swept through the Helderberg last week.
The minister has called for intensified efforts to boost the effectiveness of fire safety awareness campaigns.
Van Rooyen says legislation governing arson attacks needs to be revised.
“We need to engage with the justice cluster to determine if the current legislation is severe enough to stop people from starting fires.”
GALLERY: Western Cape firefighting efforts and the aftermath
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says investigators have received information that some fires that broke out in the region since last week were started deliberately.
“We are calling for people to come forward with information. If you saw a vehicle or someone engaging in suspicious behaviour, call us.”
The estimated damage as a result of the inferno is expected to increase to R60 million.
GALLERY: Somerset West fire in pictures
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.