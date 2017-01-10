Festive season road death stats to be released
Justice Project South Africa says motorists should prepare for shock, and a likely increase in numbers.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Dipuo Peters is expected to deliver the festive season fatalities figures today.
Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) says motorists should prepare for shock and a likely increase in numbers.
The 2014/2015 figures showed a slight decrease in the number of people killed on the country's roads.
But at the beginning of the festive season, in December, Peters already recorded a 17% increase in accidents compared to the same period the previous year.
JPSA's Howard Dembovsky says there were hardly any safety campaigns, which he says are not effective if they aren't implemented all year round.
“Those that I’ve seen would give people extended periods of incarceration, if they drive under the influence of alcohol or they speed.” It really doesn’t cut the mustard.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
