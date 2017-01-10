Popular Topics
Drakenstein fire under control - officials

Authorities say they caught a break with the resting winds and brought the Paarl wild fire under control.

FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Officials say the blaze in the Drakenstein valley has been contained.

At least 10 structures have been gutted by the fire that broke out overnight.

Three Paarl farms have also reported vegetation damage to their vineyards and olive groves.

Authorities say they caught a break with the resting winds and brought the Paarl wild fire under control.

Around 165 firefighters have been tending the fire since late last night.

Several families were forced to flee their homes after flames engulfed the properties

Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole says the affected residents will be accommodated at a temporary relief centre.

“At the moment we have three sites where we are working from.”

Firefighters will now continue to monitor hotspots and the changing wind patterns.

(Edited by Neo Koza)

