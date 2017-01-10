Police monitor Kuruman village after foreign-owned shops looted
Police say the violence broke out after a Pakistani man allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy.
CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring a village in Kuruman, after foreign-owned shops were attacked over the weekend.
A group of residents in the Bankhara Bodulong Village went on the rampage on Saturday, looting nearly 30 shops.
Four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property.
Several foreign shop owners have since fled the area.
The police's Dimakatso Mooi says the violence broke out after a Pakistani man allegedly killed a teenager on New Year’s Eve.
“The community wants the foreign nationals out of their village after one of the foreign national allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death. The suspect, who is a Pakistani national, has since appeared in court. The case was remanded to 12 January and he will remain in custody.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
