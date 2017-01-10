ANC struggle stalwarts to discuss January 8 statement
President Jacob Zuma delivered the 8 January statement at Orlando Stadium on Sunday where the party celebrated its 105th birthday.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwarts are expected to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the party’s 8 January statement, and receive a progress report on the preparation for a consultative conference.
The stalwarts have previously raised concerns about what they called the deteriorating state of the party under Zuma and requested the ANC hold a consultative conference in the hope that it would lead to the rebuilding and renewal of the organisation.
The party has since agreed to hold the conference but said it would coincide with the policy conference, something the veterans rejected.
The ANC agreed to hold a consultative conference for the first two days of the policy gathering this year but the stalwarts want the conference to be held separately, saying two days are simply not enough to discuss all the challenges facing the party.
The group also said they want civil rights organisations, some of which are already at odds with the ANC, to be allowed at the conference.
In their meeting on Tuesday, the veterans will receive a report on the preparations for that conference.
They will also discuss Zuma’s 8 January statement which centered around the unity of the organisation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
